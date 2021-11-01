PINOLE (CBS SF) – A middle school in Pinole was locked down Monday morning after police said a student was found with a pellet gun on campus.
Shortly before 9 a.m., officials at Pinole Middle School on 1575 Mann Drive contacted Pinole Police about a student who possibly possessed a gun. School officials then placed the campus on lockdown and detained the student in question.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: Here's How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Police said during a search of the student, a pellet gun was found in the student’s backpack. No further details about the incident were immediately available.READ MORE: San Jose Sharks Remain Mired Amid COVID Woes; Head Coach, 7 Players Still Sidelined
In a statement Monday afternoon, police said the lockdown has since been lifted and there is no threat to public safety at this time. No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Halloween Weekend Party Shooting In Stockton, Suspect Sought
The incident remains under investigation by school officials and the Pinole Police Department.