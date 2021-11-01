SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While not packing the punch of last week’s atmospheric river, a storm front rolled into the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area Monday, bringing with it widespread showers stretching from Santa Rosa to the South Bay.

While light rain fell in the North Bay in the pre-dawn hours, the showers were expected to drape over San Francisco by mid-morning and into the evening hours.

“Wet roads will be the biggest impact from this system, impacting the morning commute in North Bay, and perhaps the tail end of the a.m. commute towards the SF Bay Shoreline,” the National Weather Service.

By the time the storm front moves through the Bay Area, it could dump as much as an inch of rain in the coastal North Bay mountains to a quarter of inch or more in San Francisco.

“The front will likely dissipate after crossing the SF Bay Area, leaving scattered light showers in its wake through the evening and overnight hours,” the weather service said.

A second cold front was expected to roll into the Bay Area late Wednesday night.

“Highest totals will be in coastal North Bay once again, but likely topping out around an inch, with under a half inch in interior North Bay, and under a quarter inch around the SF Bay shoreline and points south and east,” the weather service said of the second front.

Here are some 24 hour precipitation estimates through 11 pm Monday for the incoming weather system that will affect the interior NorCal region. #cawx pic.twitter.com/n0j4MxFCqT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 1, 2021

While the region remains locked in an extreme drought, Monday’s showers follow an extremely wet October.

According to the weather service, 10.67 inches of rain feel in Santa Rosa in October — 647 percent of the month’s normal rainfall.

San Francisco’s monthly total was 7.04 inches or 750 percent over normal. Oakland got 5.32 inches or 605 percent of normal and San Jose had 2.16 percent or 408 percent.