BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley have arrested a man following a confrontation with an acquaintance where he allegedly broke into his South Berkeley apartment while armed.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1600 block of 62nd Street following reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the suspect came out of the apartment armed with a handgun. After being told to put the handgun down, he was taken into custody without incident.

According to investigators, the victim said the suspect was an old acquaintance and stopped by the apartment to ask for a favor. After telling the suspect to leave, police said the suspect returned about 15 minutes later.

Police said the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, broke into the apartment after the victim stopped talking to him. The victim locked himself inside a bedroom to call for help.

The victim then heard the suspect banging on the bedroom door. Police said the victim climbed out of the bedroom window and jumped to the ground level, where officers were outside.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, faces charges of burglary, criminal threats and possession of a concealed firearm. He also faces several criminal enhancements.