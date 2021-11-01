SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in South San Jose on Halloween.
Around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available. The shooting is the city's 29th homicide so far this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Tips can be given anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 408-947-7867 (STOP), online at svcrimestoppers.org or through the P3TIPS mobile app.