STOCKTON (CBS SF) – A shooting at a party near Stockton on Friday night left one man dead and two people injured, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Osman Ali Khan, 21, was fatally shot just before midnight at the party in the 2200 block of East Vine Street, authorities said. Khan, a resident of Stockton, died at the scene.
The other two victims were hospitalized and listed in stable condition on Monday. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Joaquin County sheriff's investigation division at (209) 468-4400.
