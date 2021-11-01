SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A wayward northern fur seal pup was resting safely Monday at the Marine Mammal Center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael.
The San Rafael Police Department said the young seal was first reported on the loose on Saturday. Officers were dispatched and located the seal, but not before it narrowly avoided being hit by several vehicles in the area of East Francisco Boulevard and Grange Way.
The seal, dubbed "Ivy", was rescued by the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito. It was not known how the pup made its way onto San Rafael streets.
Northern fur seals spend almost all of their time in the open ocean, coming ashore to breed or if they are sick, according to the Marine Mammal Center website.
Their range extends throughout the Pacific, from Japan to the Channel Islands of California, with main breeding colonies found in the Bering Sea.
Northern fur seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, with the eastern Pacific population listed as depleted. The current population of northern fur seals is estimated at 1.1 million globally, but is declining.