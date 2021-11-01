CONCORD (BCN/CBS SF) — A 51-year-old woman died in a single-car crash on Port Chicago Highway in Concord early Monday morning, just over 24 hours after a major crash injured seven on the same roadway, police said.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle, which was headed in the northbound direction near High School Avenue when it hit a light pole about 1:45 a.m., according to a release from police.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Northbound Port Chicago Highway, between High School Avenue and North Sixth Street, was closed for approximately three hours.

Early Sunday morning, seven people were injured in a horrific collision at the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road that left one vehicle smoking and on its side and the other a twisted wreck.

Concord Police tweeted information and photos of the crash scene around 2 a.m.

The collision was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway. One vehicle was traveling northbound on Port Chicago Highway and the other was traveling westbound on Willow Pass Road before they collided in the intersection.

Three of the injured were airlifted to John Muir Hospital for treatment of serious injuries while the other four were taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals.

Both collisions are still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Wilson at (925) 603-5962.

