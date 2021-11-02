DENVER (KCNC-TV) – A lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court against Denver Police and the city by a demonstrator seriously injured in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. On May 31, 2020, Denver saw the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Michael Driscoll was one of the protesters. He was live streaming video in front of Denver Police headquarters. Officers in riot gear were down the block.

Driscoll claims there was no warning when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas. “It struck me between my eyes on the left side of my face,” he told KCNC-TV in Denver.

Driscoll says the projectile shattered several bones including his eye socket. It had to be reconstructed using bone removed from the top of his head. “I think I was purposely shot at,” he said.

Denver police have denied deliberately shooting at the heads of demonstrators.

Attorney Milo Schwab says Driscoll was not alone among the injured..”At least 15 people were struck in the head with munitions. This was not by chance,” he said.

Schwab went to federal court shortly after the demonstrations began where a federal judge then limited the use of force by police on the protesters.

Despite the injuries he suffered, Driscoll says he would join the protests again. “They did help the world see the injustice that happened to George Floyd and there was justice served in that case,” he said.