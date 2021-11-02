FAIRFIELD (CBS 13) — New details emerged Tuesday regarding the brutal murder over the weekend of a 19-year-old woman in Fairfield after she left a Sacramento Halloween party.

Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, have been charged in the fatal shooting of Carmel resident Leilani Beauchamp.

Monica Beauchamp, the grandmother of the victim, is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughter’s life was taken.

“It’s just beyond what I expect from humanity. What Lelani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” she said.

She said Leilani had a passion for life and had two younger siblings.

“She had a lot of people that loved her, just a big, fun family,” Beauchamp said.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

She is charged with fatally shooting Beauchamp inside the home of 20-yearold Juan Parra-Peralta, a Fairfield resident and Airman at Travis AFB.

The District Attorney told CBS 13 its believed he and Quintanilla were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.

“This appears to be a love triangle situation,” the district attorney said.

Parra-Peralta and Jessica Quintanilla’s brother, 27-year-old Pittsburg resident Marco Quintanilla, are now both facing accessory to murder charges.

Fairfield police say Leilani, originally from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento.

She left with two active duty Airforce members and ended up at Parra-Peralta’s home. Police said her body was found in Monterey County.

Her family says she knew the airman before​ the party and had even been to his Fairfield home before.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Beauchamp said.

Her family is now left to pick up the pieces of what they call a senseless killing.

The Quintanillas will be back in court for a full arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Officials at Travis Air Force Base said Parra-Peralta left the Solano County jail on Monday, out on $25,000 bail. He is back on base.

CBS 13 was told he is under the close watch of his sergeant and commander and is still on active duty, though he’s facing the accessory for murder charge.

It’s not clear when he will face a judge next.