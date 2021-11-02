CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — One person was shot and another person arrested in Campbell Tuesday morning, police said following word of police activity in another part of the city.

At 12:20 p.m. Campbell police tweeted that residents in the area of Juanita Way in the San Tomas neighborhood were urged to shelter in place because of unspecified police activity. Juanita Way was closed at Burrows just north of Highway 85 and people were being urged to avoid the area.

About an hour later, police said a shooting was reported on the 300 block of W. Sunnyoaks Ave., about a mile and a half east of Juanita Way. There was no additional information on the circumstances of the shooting or how the two locations were related.

The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately disclosed, nor were the identities of the injured party or the person who was arrested.

UPDATE: At approx. 10:45am this morning, CPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 Block of Sunnyoaks in #Campbell. We can confirm one person has been shot and Campbell PD has one suspect in custody. More details will be released as soon as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hTOHFLOiX5 — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) November 2, 2021

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.