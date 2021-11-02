COVID Masks:Bay Area Counties Begin Easing Indoor COVID Mask Requirements
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Overturned, Richmond, Westbound I-80

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A crash on westbound I-80 overturned two vehicles and blocked all lanes for nearly an hour, causing heavy traffic delays during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred near at El Portal, was reported by KCBS on Twitter at 3 p.m. At the time, all westbound lanes were blocked by the crash.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man Shot Dead in Campbell, Suspect Arrested; Shelter-In-Place Lifted at 2nd Location

There were also reports of a child injured in the crash. Ambulances were on their way as of press time.

KCBS also provided alternative routes for those trying to commute north on I-80.

READ MORE: CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old

Shortly before 4 p.m., the right westbound lane of I-80 had reopened as well as the on-ramp at El Portal. Traffic remained heavily backed-up in both directions.

At about 4:14 p.m., all lanes had reopened, according to authorities.

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: CoCo County Prepares To Swiftly Distribute Vaccines for Ages 5-11

https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1455674719110242308