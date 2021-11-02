RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A crash on westbound I-80 overturned two vehicles and blocked all lanes for nearly an hour, causing heavy traffic delays during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred near at El Portal, was reported by KCBS on Twitter at 3 p.m. At the time, all westbound lanes were blocked by the crash.

There were also reports of a child injured in the crash. Ambulances were on their way as of press time.

Another Crash:

This one in #Richmond, on westbound I80 east of El Portal. Report that a child may be injured. Air ambulance reportedly inbound to land on freeway. pic.twitter.com/9Kjs7dS2Zp — News24/680 (@News24680) November 2, 2021

KCBS also provided alternative routes for those trying to commute north on I-80.

#Richmond – Here are some alternates to #I80 WB due to the #SpecialTrafficAlert that has ALL WB lanes blocked. Map courtesy of #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/uSwEN2A687 — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 2, 2021

Shortly before 4 p.m., the right westbound lane of I-80 had reopened as well as the on-ramp at El Portal. Traffic remained heavily backed-up in both directions.

Update – #Richmond – #SpecialTrafficAlert – #I80 WB at #ElPortal the Right Lane is now open as is the El Portal Onramp to I-80 WB. Traffic is heavily backed up in both directions. I-80 WB alternates are #RichmondPkwy #SanPabloAve. Photo credit: #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/gYQ6K0aP0h — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 2, 2021

At about 4:14 p.m., all lanes had reopened, according to authorities.

https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1455674719110242308