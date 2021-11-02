ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Antioch Tuesday morning has closed the westbound Highway 4 connector ramp to Highway 160, according to authorities.

The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the accident on the State Route 4 westbound connector shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. CHP later issued a severe traffic alert due to the crash.

Five hours later, authorities confirmed that the work to clear the accident and reopen the connector ramp was ongoing.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Caltrans estimated time the roadway would reopen at 1 p.m.

The accident comes after the California Highway Patrol confirmed two fatal crashes Monday on State Route 4 near the Alhambra Avenue off-ramp in Martinez.

The first accident was a solo-vehicle crash Monday morning near that area of the East Bay highway.

The driver of a pickup truck was ejected from his vehicle after it went off the westbound highway and rolled down an embankment at about 10:45 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to the CHP Contra Costa office.

The second crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. involving a car that had been travelling westbound on the highway when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the highway and hit a tree, trapping two people inside the car, according to CHP reports.

The collision and ensuing investigation closed the westbound lanes for three hours. No further information was immediately available.

