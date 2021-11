LAS VEGAS (CBS SF/AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery fatal accident early Tuesday morning and may be facing DUI charges, according to the Las Vegas police.

According to investigators, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire and the female driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified. Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. The female passenger was not immediately identified.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Charges were not immediately filed.

Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they were aware of the crash. They declined immediate comment about details.

Police closed the roadway through the morning to investigate the crash, and Wolfson said he was being briefed about the ongoing investigation.

Ruggs was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and played college football for Alabama.

He was picked 12th by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL draft and played in 13 games in 2020. So far this season, Ruggs has caught 24 passes including two touchdowns.

The Raiders are 5-2 this season and are coming off a bye week ahead of a game Sunday at the New York Giants.