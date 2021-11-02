SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police and fire units have responded to a “medical incident” at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, according to authorities.
The Santa Clara Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 7 p.m. The post did not provide any additional details.
PUBLIC SAFETY ACTIVITY – 11/2/21 at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clara Police and Fire Departments have responded to a medical incident at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. Please avoid the area while public safety personnel provide aide and conduct any corresponding investigation. pic.twitter.com/0REO6cxW9V
— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 3, 2021
People are being asked to “avoid the area while public safety personnel provide aide and conduct any corresponding investigation.”