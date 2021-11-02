COVID Masks:Bay Area Counties Begin Easing Indoor COVID Mask Requirements
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police and fire units have responded to a “medical incident” at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 7 p.m. The post did not provide any additional details.

People are being asked to “avoid the area while public safety personnel provide aide and conduct any corresponding investigation.”