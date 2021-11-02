SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State fishery officials have delayed the start of Dungeness crab fishing season from Monterey to Point Arena along the Mendocino County coast at least until just days before Thanksgiving, threatening to eliminate the dining favorite from your holiday table.

The delay is based on data from the state’s recently created Risk Assessment and Mitigation Program and has been put into place to protect the migrating pods of humpback whales off the California coast.

State official said aerial surveys on Oct. 18 and 19 counted 48 humpback whales along fishing zones in the area between the Sonoma-Mendocino line and Half Moon Bay.

Aerial surveys undertaken by NOAA researchers throughout October showed at least four distinct individual Pacific leatherback sea turtles also in the fishing grounds.

It also comes after a humpback whale was found entangled in California Dungeness crabbing gear on June 9 in Mexico.

At least 11 humpbacks have been entangled in various types of fishing gear off the West Coast so far this year, according to federal officials, who said they have observed recent weekly running average of more than 18 humpbacks in Monterey Bay.

Commercial and recreational crabbing south of Monterey up through Point Arena was scheduled to begin on Nov. 15, it but it will now be delayed until at least the next risk assessment which will come around Nov. 22.

Bodega Bay fisherman Dick Ogg told the San Francisco Chronicle that even if crabbers get the green light on Nov. 22 it likely will be too late to get locally caught crab to the market.

“There’s no way we can make Thanksgiving,” he said.