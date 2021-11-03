BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who was found half naked in a woman’s home by officers and is accused of breaking into her bedroom and trying to rape her.

According to a press release issued by the Berkeley Police Department, early Monday morning at 1:35 a.m., officers responded to a residence on the 2800 block of Wallace Street after a prowler was reported being seen looking into the rear window of a teenage girl’s bedroom.

While officers were investigating the incident at that home, they heard a woman screaming for help and asking for police to be called at a nearby residence.

Officers immediately went outside to investigate and saw a woman come out of a neighboring residence. The woman told officers she woke up and saw a naked man inside her bedroom and that he was still inside her home.

Officers entered the residence to search for the suspect and found a man hiding in a bathtub who was naked from the waist down. After additional investigation into the incident, officers arrested the suspect, a 39-year-old man with no given address who was not identified.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary, and attempted rape. On Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect in addition to several criminal enhancements.