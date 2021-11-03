SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like parents across the San Francisco Bay Area, Amber Rose has anxiously awaited the day her two young children could be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, she strolled up to a vaccination site in San Jose with her two children in tow and they became among the first to receive shots less than 24 hours after federal health officials cleared the vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

“Today is such a huge sigh of relief for me,” she told KPIX 5. “It’s been really stressful for the past year and a half, kinda of trying to balance their safety and trying to not expose them to the virus, while trying to balance their mental health.”

Dr. Jennifer Tong, the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, urged parents to be patient as the rollout begins.

But she emphasized the importance for having your children vaccinated.

“We’re still learning about the long term effects of COVID and we worry about some of the long term effects in this age group,” she said. “In addition this age group can carry the infection and infect other high risk individuals like grandparents.”

And what was young Felix Rose looking forward to now that he is vaccinated?

“Going to my grandma and poppa house,” he said.

Across the Bay Area, school systems were lining up plans to get parents the right information, or do the job on site.

“Parents and families can go to either their healthcare provider, or vaccine sites, or pharmacies,” said Deputy Health Officer for Contra Costa County Dr. Sefanit Mekuria. “In addition to that we’ve been working through several districts throughout our county on planning school-based vaccine sites.”

Contra Costa County is looking at 30 to 35 schools as vaccination sites. But like the initial vaccine rollout, there’s some uncertainty about supply and demand. So it’s a little hard to know how long it might take to get this next population vaccinated.

“That’s a great question,” Mekuria said. “We’ve been asked that. It’s unclear, because I’m sure there’s going to be similarities to other populations. There will be people that are very interested in being vaccinated, People who are very eager to get vaccinated. Others will not be.”

Below are links to county and state websites with information on how to sign up for vaccinations. Many counties have yet to update their websites. Your child’s pediatrician has also been approved to administer the Pfizer child vaccine.