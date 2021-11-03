SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Buster Posey, one of the greatest catchers of his generation and the greatest catcher in San Francisco Giants history, will announce his retirement Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

While neither Posey nor the Giants have commented, the San Francisco Chronicle also said sources had confirmed the Giants star’s stunning announcement.

After undergoing hip surgery and opting to sit out the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the 34-year-old Posey enjoyed a resurgent 2021 season, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs in 454 plate appearances. It was his best year since his peak years in the early-2010s.

Posey caught five of the final six regular-season games and 10 of the last 13 as San Francisco clinched the division on the final day.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

“He is in our estimation the best catcher in baseball this year,” Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations, said when discussing the option two weeks ago. “… Obviously want to have conversations with Buster and continue to have internal conversations about that but having him on this team next year is a high priority.”

Posey formed the veteran core along with Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt for a club that won a franchise record 107 games and the National West regular season crown before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the NL Divisonal Series.

More To Come