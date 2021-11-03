SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A robbery crew of five men suspected in a string of brazen, daytime armed home invasion robberies that left residents in San Francisco’s Taraval and Ingleside neighborhoods terrorized have been taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday.
San Francisco police said 26-year-old Devontae Rutherford of Richmond, 37-year-old George Redmond of Richmond, 27-year-old Adrian Landers of Elk Grove, 39-year-old Travis Fields of Stockton, and 25-year-old Marvin Williams of Antioch were being held in connection with the robbery spree.READ MORE: Oakland Tech Students Walk Out to Protest District's Sexual Harassment Policy
They were arrested over the last several days in Richmond, Elk Grove, Stockton and Antioch.
Robbery detectives believe the men were responsible for at least three armed home invasion robberies in the Taraval and Ingleside districts and several other incidents in the Bay Area.
-
- On Tuesday, August 3 at approximately 12:12 p.m.: San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 500 block of Sunnydale Ave. for a report of a home invasion robbery.Officers arrived on scene and met with the two victims — an 81-year-old female, and an 81-year-old male. The victims told the officers that three suspects forced entry into their home. The female victim said that one of the suspects held them at gunpoint while the other two suspects ransacked the home. The suspects took cash and jewelry and fled. The elderly victims were shaken but not injured during the incident.
-
- On Monday, August 9 at approximately 2:20 p.m.: San Francisco police officers from Taraval Station responded to the 100 block of Louisburg Street for a report of a home invasion robbery.The officers arrived on scene and met with the victims — a 62-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. The 62-year-old told officers the suspects entered his garage, physically restrained him and forced him into the house where the suspects located the other victims.One suspect then struck the victim with a firearm, causing injuries. The suspects forced all the victims into a room while the other suspects ransacked the residence and stole money, jewelry and miscellaneous items. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.
-
- On Thursday, September 2 at approximately 11:40 a.m.: San Francisco police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 600 block of Paris Street for a report of a home invasion robbery.The officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, a 43-year-old male. The victim said he was in his room when an unknown male suspect entered and pointed a gun at him. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while two other suspects ransacked the victim’s home. The suspects took jewelry and watches before fleeing the home.
Investigators were working with other local law enforcement agencies and have developed information that has linked some of the suspects to other home invasion robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area.MORE NEWS: Travel Expert Offers Tips For Booking Flights During Holiday Season
While arrests have been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.