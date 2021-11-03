OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland released the name of a Pinole woman who died in a shooting last Thursday night in East Oakland.
Ricole Greer, 29, was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said. Officers were sent to the scene of the shooting following the activation of the city's gunshot detection system and found Greer suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics treated her for her injuries, but she died, according to police.
Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting.
Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information can call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
