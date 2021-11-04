SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo County will host multiple pediatric clinics in the next two weeks to give children ages 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine amid a kid-friendly atmosphere that will feature superheroes, a red carpet and games.

The county is hosting the clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, Nov. 6 and 13, as well as from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 10-12, all at the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.

Appointments are required through the state’s MyTurn website at https://myturn.ca.gov/, which is expected to allow the appointments for ages 5-11 starting this Thursday. People should search by the 1346 Saratoga Drive address and choose “SMC Health- Event Center- Pediatric (5-11 yrs old),” according to the county.

County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement announcing the clinics that county officials wanted to make the visit to get the shot — with the Pfizer vaccine — a positive one for children.

“Let’s face it: the past year and a half has been rough on all of us, and I would say especially for our children. We are excited to finally protect our children and our community so decided to have a little fun,” Callagy said.

People driving to the site should enter and exit through Gate 8 on Saratoga Drive. A separate drive-through clinic is also available at the Event Center and people 12 and up who need a first, second or booster shot can make appointments through MyTurn.

County officials said more of the pediatric clinics will be scheduled if needed, and reminded people of other options for getting the pediatric vaccines, such as their health care providers through Kaiser Permanente, Sutter and other organizations, as well as local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

County public health officials will also partner with the county’s Office of Education and school districts for school-based vaccination clinics on the week of Nov. 15.

More information on COVID-19 in San Mateo County and vaccination options can be found at https://www.smchealth.org/coronavirus.