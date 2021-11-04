SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Little was left unsaid Thursday among San Francisco Giants fans when it came to their admiration, love and appreciation for retiring baseball superstar Buster Posey.

Along with Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt, Posey was an important part of the veteran core of a Giants club that won a franchise-record 107 games and the National West regular-season crown this year before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the NL Divisional Series.

But the love affair grew stronger with every game, every key at bat during the Giants run of three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

On social media, fans let their emotions be known.

Jbles posted: “The Giants will never be able to replace a guy like Buster Posey. One in a million type of high character person, let alone baseball player and teammate. As a Giants fan, I will console myself with the knowledge that he’s going out on top. Atta babe”

Mattkoz added: “If Buster Posey isn’t a hall of famer, then no catcher should ever get in again. He’s the greatest catcher of his generation.”

Cory Dixon chimed in: “I was watching videos of him almost all day yesterday just can’t believe we won’t see him playing anymore.”

Danny Vietti posted: “I own one baseball jersey. That’s it. Never wanted or needed any other jersey. As a kid who grew up a diehard Giants fan in Northern California, so many memories.”

Jason LaJoie joined in: “@BusterPosey absolutely loved watching you play you’re entire career from day 1 in the MLB. Even in the college World Series i started to become a huge fan. I named my dog after you. Enjoy retirement, and congratulations on one HELL of a career.”

Giants fan Shahbano Khan posted: “I’m in tears. Tomorrow is going to be tough. He is the epitome of not only an exceptional baseball player but a human being too. So grateful for everything he’s given to the Giants, the fan base, the community, & the baseball world as a whole. Happy retirement”

Scotty Joe Walton added: “I hope he changes his mind. If he doesn’t, he’s a shoe in HALL OF FAMER and one of the greatest GIANTS to ever wear the uniform. I’m gonna miss him!!!”

Even from a former Oakland Athletic Dallas Braden: “Buster Posey hangs em’ up. What an incredible career for a lifelong Giant. The statue is already being built.”

Former teammate Derek Law: “Congrats LEGEND. It was an privilege to have you as a battery-mate. You made it easy for me.”

Posey’s impact was also felt away from the field.