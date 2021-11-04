PACIFIC GROVE (CBS SF/BCN) — This week Pacific Grove police arrested a 53-year-old Aromas woman suspected of committing numerous home burglaries in recent weeks.
Police arrested Genia Kushner on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of prowling and possession of medication without prescription after a caller reported a suspicious person in the 800 block of Lighthouse Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.
After officers found her to be in possession of stolen property, she was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police asked anyone with any additional information about the case to contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143, a tip line at (831) 648-3159 or pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
