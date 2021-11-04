PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A pair of police officers in Pittsburg on Thursday afternoon arrested a peeping tom suspect who had repeatedly been spotted outside homes wearing a mask of the Michael Myers character from the ‘Halloween’ films.
In a Facebook post, the Pittsburg Police Department said its Officers Graner and Barkley were investigating reports of a chronic peeping tom who had been seen wearing a Halloween mask.READ MORE: Supply Chain Woes Pressure Bay Area Retailers as Holidays Loom
While the post did not detail where in Pittsburg the reports had originated, they did say the suspect was found nearby, walking on a freeway while still wearing the mask.
The post included photos of the suspect alongside the freeway and of the mask he was wearing.READ MORE: UPDATE: Shooting in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured
Officers determined the suspect, who was not identified, also had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Contra Costa County Jail.MORE NEWS: COVID: Rush Begins For Bay Area Parents To Vaccinate Kids Before Holidays
“Hopefully these residents can sleep better tonight,” the post added along with the hashtags “#NotInOurCity” “#HalloweenIsOver” and “#HisNameWasntMichael.”