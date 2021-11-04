SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest last week of a suspect who brutally stabbed a dog through the window of a car in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

According to a release issued by the SFPD, last Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the department’s Bayview District Station responded to the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue regarding an attack on a dog.

Arriving officers found a 50-year-old female victim who was holding her Terrier mix dog who had been critically injured when he was stabbed by the suspect. Police immediately provided aid before transporting the dog to an area animal hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim told officers that she had been sitting in her parked vehicle with her dog when a male suspect brandished a knife and threatened her without provocation. The suspect then reached through the vehicle window and stabbed the dog before walking away.

Dog Stabbing Suspect Arrested Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/sk80RkgTFL pic.twitter.com/Q6j60ydsxb — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 4, 2021

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old male San Francisco resident Derrick Juan Strong, was located and arrested by officers near the scene of the stabbing. Police searched of the suspect and seized a knife that was in his possession.

Officers developed probable cause to take Strong into custody for criminal threats, maliciously injuring an animal, and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm in connection with the unprovoked and violent attack.

Thanks to the quick response and actions of the officers, the injured dog is now at home recovering with his family. Police provided a photo of the dog after undergoing emergency veterinarian care.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.