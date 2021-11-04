MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Mountain View school officials called off classes Thursday at Bubb Elementary School after receiving a threat targeting students and staff members.
City officials said the Mountain View Police Department was contacted and was investigating.
Ultimately, Mountain View Whisman School District administrators made the decision to close Bubb Elementary on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.
"We stand by this decision, and we will have an increased presence both that Bubb and at our other Mountain View schools today to ensure all students and staff remain safe," Mountain View officials said.
Officials said they felt that there was “no current threat to public safety.”
A decision would be made later in the day on whether or not Friday classes would be cancelled.
“The safety of our schools is of the utmost priority,” officials said. “We remain committed to ensuring our students and school staff feel safe on their campuses.”