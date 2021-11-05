KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.
MOVIE: Spencer
Now Streaming
Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana to life in the new movie Spencer in a stellar, layered performance Stewart shows the glamour & the grim, playing the former wife of Prince Charles during her most challenging days. A solid support cast & smart script make this a must see and a new take on the life of the worlds most beloved and most photographed women, the late Princess Diana who died tragically too young & too soon in 1997 aged just 36. Spencer is now streaming on Netflix.
https://www.spencer.film
THEATRE: Jesus Christ Superstar
Final Show Sunday
It’s a curtain call for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The lavish 50th anniversary production is being staged for one last weekend at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco. It’s been retooled, reworked for a more contemporary audience. It’s the musical that helped launch composer Lloyd Webber’s career and kicked off the modern musical revival.
https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp
EVENT: Caturday At Dolores Park
Saturday 1:30pm – 4:30pm
Dolores Park in San Francisco is the park to be with your feline friends this Saturday . Cats fat and skinny, black and tabby, young and old are all welcome. Just keep the mice away and cat naps are not encouraged. Check the weather before venturing to San Francisco’s most cat friendly park at 18th and Dolores from 1:30pm.
MUSIC: ABBA – “Voyage”
It’s been 40 years since Swedish supergroup ABBA released new music. The wait is over with “Voyage” 10 shiny, shimmering, catchy pop tracks on one brand, spanking new album. Thank you for the music ABBA, the album delivers, giving fans what they have long been waiting for. A world tour may be on the cards soon and that will make this Dancing Queen most happy!!
https://abbavoyage.com
VINYL: Billy Joel Collection 1
This vinyl release is part of a global celebration of the piano man’s 50 years in music. This first collection: Volume 1 focuses on Billy’s 1970s material from Cold Spring Harbor to Songs in the Attic. The Definitive 9LP boxset library includes Billy’s first six studio albums and first live album. And there’s a local connection with the previously unreleased bonus Double 12″ Vinyl Exclusive: Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. A must have for the Billy Joel fan and for anyone who loves great piano ballads!
https://www.billyjoel.com/news/billy-joel-the-vinyl-collection-vol-1-to-be-released-november-5/
FREE: Lunch at Comstock
Friday Noon – 2pm
One of my fave bars is open again and is inviting you in for a cocktail and free lunch. Comstock Saloon in San Francisco’s North Beach is a throwback to the good ole saloon days, the decor takes you back but the modern crafted cocktails remind you these are current times. Jonny Raglin & team shuttered during COVID and used the time to polish up the brass & fixtures. Stop by on Fridays for a complimentary lunch menu item with your cocktail. Welcome home!
https://www.comstocksaloon.com
DIWALI: Celebrate & Eat
Diwali, or Deepawali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists around the world. It gets its name from the Sanskrit word deepavali, which means “row of clay lamps.” Many people in India will light these lamps outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness, in tune with a holiday that is an ode to the triumph of good over evil.
There are Diwali celebrations all around the Bay and you are invited to celebrate too by dining out at local Indian restaurants.
Here are a few of my favorites around the Bay:
AMBER INDIA
Santana Row, San Jose
https://www.amberindiasf.com
BATIKA INDIAN BISTRO
Fairfax
http://www.batikaindia.com
BESHARAM
Dogpatch, San Francisco
https://besharamrestaurant.com
NEW DELHI
Downtown San Francisco
https://www.newdelhirestaurant.com
ROOH
SOMA, San Francisco
https://www.roohrestaurants.com
RITU INDIAN SOUL FOOD
Mission, San Francisco
https://www.ritusf.com
VIC’s CHAAT
Berkeley
https://vikschaat.com