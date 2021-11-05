KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MOVIE: Spencer

Now Streaming

Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana to life in the new movie Spencer in a stellar, layered performance Stewart shows the glamour & the grim, playing the former wife of Prince Charles during her most challenging days. A solid support cast & smart script make this a must see and a new take on the life of the worlds most beloved and most photographed women, the late Princess Diana who died tragically too young & too soon in 1997 aged just 36. Spencer is now streaming on Netflix.

https://www.spencer.film

THEATRE: Jesus Christ Superstar

Final Show Sunday

It’s a curtain call for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The lavish 50th anniversary production is being staged for one last weekend at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco. It’s been retooled, reworked for a more contemporary audience. It’s the musical that helped launch composer Lloyd Webber’s career and kicked off the modern musical revival.

https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

EVENT: Caturday At Dolores Park

Saturday 1:30pm – 4:30pm

Dolores Park in San Francisco is the park to be with your feline friends this Saturday . Cats fat and skinny, black and tabby, young and old are all welcome. Just keep the mice away and cat naps are not encouraged. Check the weather before venturing to San Francisco’s most cat friendly park at 18th and Dolores from 1:30pm.

MUSIC: ABBA – “Voyage”

It’s been 40 years since Swedish supergroup ABBA released new music. The wait is over with “Voyage” 10 shiny, shimmering, catchy pop tracks on one brand, spanking new album. Thank you for the music ABBA, the album delivers, giving fans what they have long been waiting for. A world tour may be on the cards soon and that will make this Dancing Queen most happy!!

https://abbavoyage.com

VINYL: Billy Joel Collection 1

This vinyl release is part of a global celebration of the piano man’s 50 years in music. This first collection: Volume 1 focuses on Billy’s 1970s material from Cold Spring Harbor to Songs in the Attic. The Definitive 9LP boxset library includes Billy’s first six studio albums and first live album. And there’s a local connection with the previously unreleased bonus Double 12″ Vinyl Exclusive: Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. A must have for the Billy Joel fan and for anyone who loves great piano ballads!

https://www.billyjoel.com/news/billy-joel-the-vinyl-collection-vol-1-to-be-released-november-5/

FREE: Lunch at Comstock

Friday Noon – 2pm

One of my fave bars is open again and is inviting you in for a cocktail and free lunch. Comstock Saloon in San Francisco’s North Beach is a throwback to the good ole saloon days, the decor takes you back but the modern crafted cocktails remind you these are current times. Jonny Raglin & team shuttered during COVID and used the time to polish up the brass & fixtures. Stop by on Fridays for a complimentary lunch menu item with your cocktail. Welcome home!

https://www.comstocksaloon.com

DIWALI: Celebrate & Eat

Diwali, or Deepawali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists around the world. It gets its name from the Sanskrit word deepavali, which means “row of clay lamps.” Many people in India will light these lamps outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness, in tune with a holiday that is an ode to the triumph of good over evil.

There are Diwali celebrations all around the Bay and you are invited to celebrate too by dining out at local Indian restaurants.

Here are a few of my favorites around the Bay:

AMBER INDIA

Santana Row, San Jose

https://www.amberindiasf.com

BATIKA INDIAN BISTRO

Fairfax

http://www.batikaindia.com

BESHARAM

Dogpatch, San Francisco

https://besharamrestaurant.com

NEW DELHI

Downtown San Francisco

https://www.newdelhirestaurant.com

ROOH

SOMA, San Francisco

https://www.roohrestaurants.com

RITU INDIAN SOUL FOOD

Mission, San Francisco

https://www.ritusf.com

VIC’s CHAAT

Berkeley

https://vikschaat.com