MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police in Milpitas are at the scene what they called “an active situation” at the Great Mall following reports of a shooting Friday night.

Officers have confirmed with KPIX 5 that they are responding to what they called an “active situation.”

Chopper 5 footage showed over dozens of Milpitas police units and police vehicles from neighboring agencies.

KPIX reporter Len Ramirez said those agencies included CHP and San Jose police in the parking lot at the mall. He also said that he saw CHP officers armed with semi-automatic weapons along with other heavily armed officers.

Activity seems to be concentrated outside the Burlington Coat Factory store, he said.

There were some social media posts saying there was an active shooter, but police have not confirmed that.

Ramirez said that some customers could be seen leaving the mall. Police did not seem to be escorting people at the mall away from the facility.

VTA officials said due to police activity, light rail service has been suspended at the Great Mall station until further notice.

Due to police activity atGreat mall shopping center VTA light rail will not stop at the great Mall light rail station until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience we will let you know when the service is back to normal as soon as possible. ^shr — VTAservice (@vtaservice) November 6, 2021

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.