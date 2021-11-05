MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill have arrested a man for possession of illegal fireworks, guns and narcotics after fireworks were set off near the city’s downtown last week.
Around 11:50 p.m. on October 28, officers received multiple calls of loud explosions. During an investigation, officers located spent fireworks described "commercial grade" behind the Morgan Hill Tavern.
Nearby residents said two male suspects were last seen walking southbound on Monterey Road.
Following several leads, police said a suspect was identified and warrants were obtained for his arrest and to search his home.
On Tuesday, officers executed the search warrant at the suspect’s home on Calle Atavio. Police said explosives, illegal fireworks, weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized.
On Tuesday, officers executed the search warrant at the suspect's home on Calle Atavio. Police said explosives, illegal fireworks, weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Robert Adona, surrendered to police. Adona was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including illegal weapons possession, explosives possession, illegal fireworks possession and narcotics possession.
It was not immediately known when Adona would appear in court on the charges.