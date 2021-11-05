PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued three people after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Contra Costa Fire District tweeted that firefighters responded to the complex located on Power Avenue. The fire grew to two alarms.
The fire district said three residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No further details about the fire were immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news update, more details to come.