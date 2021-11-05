PINOLE (CBS SF/BCN) — Pinole Police cited a 12-year-old student for allegedly threatening a shooting at Pinole Middle School earlier this week, officers reported Friday.
In a press release published on Facebook Friday, Pinole police said they were contacted at about 8:20 p.m. Monday about an email sent to school staff about a shooting at the campus on Mann Drive the next day.READ MORE: UPDATE: Medical Examiner Identifies Shooting Victim Killed in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury
Investigators identified the suspect as the 12-year-old, who confessed to sending the email, police said.READ MORE: Injury Accident Involving 2 Big Rigs Shuts Down Hwy 37 in Sonoma County
The student, who is not being identified, was cited for threatening violence on school grounds and was released to the custody of a parent.
The case was the second involving a firearm at Pinole Middle School this week. At 8:58 a.m. Monday, school officials called Pinole police about a student possibly in possession of a gun on campus, and officers found a pellet gun in a backpack, according to police.MORE NEWS: UCSF Expert: Pfizer COVID Antiviral Pill Would Be A Game Changer
No other details about the response, which prompted a campus lockdown, were immediately available.