RIO DELL, Humboldt County (AP) — Leaders of a small community on the North Coast voted to destroy about 200 guns that have accumulated in a police evidence locker rather than sell any of them at auction.
The Rio Dell City Council approved destruction of the firearms in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Eureka Times-Standard reported.
“I am good with the idea of guns. I am not good with the idea of the city being in the business of selling guns,” said Mayor Debra Garnes, who voted for the motion.
Destroying the guns will cost the city $2,500. About 100 guns could have been sold, netting the city about $15,000, the Times-Standard said.
The guns have accumulated since 1994. About half would have been destroyed regardless of the council action because they are rusted, incomplete or illegal to own in California.
Rio Dell is a city of 3,400 people in Humboldt County.
