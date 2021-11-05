SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday that left one person dead and one injured, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at around 1 p.m., according to police.

San Francisco police spokesperson and investigations commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is a shooting at Haight and Masonic, at this time we know 2 people are shot. @SFPDPark is at the scene. #SFPD Investigations is en route. No additional information will be released at this time. If you saw the shooting or have video, please remain at scene. pic.twitter.com/ZdJWPUR4gW — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) November 4, 2021

What had been a bright and sunny afternoon in the neighborhood took a frightening turn just outside the doors of the businesses on the block.00

“I was helping a customer and we heard four shots and then we started seeing police cars. So I stepped outside and I saw the paramedics doing CPR on somebody,” said area worker Lydia Louie.

Some of the people working at shops on the street said they knew the man who was shot and sent to the hospital.

“I come out, my manager was like, ‘Those weren’t gunshots. This is Haight Street. Nothing bad like that happens on Haight Street.’ I walk down the street, I see two bodies on the floor,” said another witness.

A KPIX cameraman reported seeing one body covered with a yellow tarp at the scene of the investigation, but at that point, police had not said there was a fatality in the incident.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that the shooting was fatal and a homicide investigation has been initiated.

Raw Video: San Francisco Police Spokesman on Haight-Ashbury Shooting

Thursday afternoon, police couldn’t say what started the shooting.

“We’re looking to find out any other details regarding this shooting; what motive or what led up to the shooting is all under investigation,” said Rueca.

Those who know one of the victims said he was just trying to make ends meet living in San Francisco.

“Hard working. He does what he has to do to survive out here in one of the most richest cities in California,” one witness told KPIX.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston also tweeted about the incident, saying that initial reports were that one victim died and a second was transported to an area hospital.

This afternoon, there was a tragic shooting on Haight and Masonic. Initial reports are that one person died at the scene and another was transported to the hospital. SFPD has not released details at this time.https://t.co/kglkvw9f0s — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) November 4, 2021

Traffic and Muni service were being impacted near the shooting scene and some parts of the area were closed for the investigation of the crime, Vaswani said.

The SFMTA Twitter account had posted that multiple bus lines on Haight Street were being impacted by police activity as of 1:14 p.m. At least three bus lines were re-routed due to street closures.

UPDATE: IB 7 routing via Clayton, Page, Masonic, Haight; OB 7 via Masonic, Waller, Clayton, Haight. IB 37 routing via Ashbury, Page, Masonic. OB 43 routing via Masonic, Waller, Ashbury, Haight; IB 43 via Ashbury, Page, Masonic. IB/OB 33 is operating on regular route. https://t.co/J6otxKbdGR — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) November 4, 2021

The SFMTA tweeted that regular service on those routes had resumed by around 4:20 p.m. after police had cleared the crime scene.

Police did not provide any additional information as far as suspects, but asked that anyone who saw the shooting or had video to please remain at scene and contact police.