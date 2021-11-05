SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Due to recent rain and stormy weather conditions, city officials on Friday said the city will open a new temporary lot for people living in their vehicles to safely reside.

The new temporary lot, located at 1236 Carroll Ave., will serve people living in their vehicles along Hunters Point Expressway, providing them with services like safety and health checks, as well as daily meals, among others.

The temporary site will be in operation for about two months, with residents then expected to be placed at the city’s new Vehicle Triage Center at Candlestick Point State Recreation Area once it opens in January.

“The Vehicle Triage Center at Candlestick Point will provide a level of services and safety that is needed for the people living in their vehicles in the area, but the recent damage caused by the storm requires us to act in the meantime while that site is being prepared. Our focus is providing a safe place for the people affected by the storms until we are able to move them to a more stable situation at the Vehicle Triage Center,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“The recent storms have created a dangerous and unsafe situation for everyone and has caused us to find quick temporary relief for neighbors and folks living in vehicles. This temporary site will address the needs of everyone while we prepare to open the VTC (Vehicle Triage Center),” said Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, whose district includes the neighborhood.

Just last month, the California Department of Parks approved the new Vehicle Triage Center, located at the Candlestick Point Boat Launch parking lot. The center will provide 150 parking spaces for as many as 177 people, as well as security, staffing, lighting, electricity, bathrooms and showers, potable water, and other necessities. The residents will also have access to social services with opportunities for permanent housing, health care, and employment, city officials said.

The Bayview Hill Neighborhood Association has expressed opposition to the new center, citing concerns about illegal dumping, deteriorating roads, and restricted access to the park.

