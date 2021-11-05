SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Bailey Road that left two people dead Friday morning, according to authorities.

San Jose police said the incident happened at 10:13 a.m. on Bailey Road east of Monterey Road, according to a Twitter post. Authorities later said a 1991 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Bailey Avenue when it drifted into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The truck collided head on with a 2019 BMW that was traveling eastbound on Bailey Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the accident marks the city’s 50th fatal accident of 2021.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality involving two vehicles. Bailey Ave east of Monterey Rd. One person pronounced deceased at the scene. Please avoid the area. Traffic will be impacted while we conduct this investigation. 50th fatal, 51st victim this year. pic.twitter.com/45S050XMMz — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 5, 2021

Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed that it was an adult female passenger from the truck who had been pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck was critically injured and transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The two decedents are the 51st and 52nd victims to die in an accident in San Jose this year

3/ Update: an adult female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult male driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Victims 51 and 52 for 2021. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 5, 2021

Authorities also said there was a third person injured in the crash — the adult male driver of the BMW — but he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the people who died in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Bowman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.