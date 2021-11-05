Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Bailey Road that left two people dead Friday morning, according to authorities.

San Jose police said the incident happened at 10:13 a.m. on Bailey Road east of Monterey Road, according to a Twitter post. Authorities later said a 1991 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Bailey Avenue when it drifted into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The truck collided head on with a 2019 BMW that was traveling eastbound on Bailey Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the accident marks the city’s 50th fatal accident of 2021.

Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed that it was an adult female passenger from the truck who had been pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck was critically injured and transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The two decedents are the 51st and 52nd victims to die in an accident in San Jose this year

Authorities also said there was a third person injured in the crash — the adult male driver of the BMW — but he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the people who died in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Bowman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.