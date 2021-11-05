SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a two-car crash on Bailey Road that has resulted in a fatality Friday morning, according to authorities.
San Jose police said the incident happened at 10:13 a.m. on Bailey Road east of Monterey Road, according to a Twitter post.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident marks the city’s 50th fatal accident of 2021 and the decedent is the 51st victim to die in an accident in San Jose this year.
Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality involving two vehicles.
Bailey Ave east of Monterey Rd. One person pronounced deceased at the scene. Please avoid the area. Traffic will be impacted while we conduct this investigation.
Police remain at the scene investigating the crash and are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic will be impacted until the scene is cleared.
Police have not identified the person who died in the crash or said if there were any additional injuries.