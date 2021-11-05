SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — As many small businesses continue to struggle getting by, San Mateo County is getting innovative with a way to try and help them out.

They’re launching a new app, called “Choose Local SMC,” in the hopes of incentivizing people to shop, drink, and eat at locally owned businesses.

Users earn points while patronizing participating businesses, and can then use those points for discounts at other participating businesses. So far, more than 290 businesses have signed up to participate.

That includes Vinyl Solution Records, a long time small business in San Mateo.

“I think it will help small businesses, because small businesses are suffering and they have been,” said owner Thomas Predovich.

The county will run the program initially with businesses in the following cities: Daly City, Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, and South San Francisco.

John Kevranian, who owns Nuts for Candy in Burlingame, hopes his city joins the list soon.

“I am working with the project team to adding the Broadway-Burlingame Business Improvement District – approximately 100 businesses – to be a part of the program,” he said. “This application is going to make a humongous difference.”

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says he thinks this is a win-win for consumers and small businesses.

“What we’re trying to do is to really, create connective tissue around our small businesses,” he said. “Giving these businesses more eyeballs uplifts everyone.”

The app will officially launch on Monday, November 8.