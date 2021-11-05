SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department placed one of its sergeants on unpaid for his connection to the robbery of a San Mateo Rite Aide Wednesday.
Officers in San Mateo arrested Sgt. Davin Cole following a robbery that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the store located at 666 Concar Drive, according to San Mateo Police Officer Alison Gilmore.READ MORE: Injury Accident Involving 2 Big Rigs Shuts Down Highway 37 in Sonoma County
Officers arrested Cole on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, Gilmore said.
San Mateo police haven’t released any other details about the robbery investigation, which remains ongoing.READ MORE: Silverado Trail Reopens Near St. Helena Following 10-Day Storm Closure
Cole is currently out of custody, Gilmore said.
According to San Francisco police, Cole joined SFPD in 1994 and he’s currently assigned to the department’s Field Operations Bureau. On Thursday, the department placed Cole on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: San Jose Police Confirm Second Victim Dead in Fatal Accident on Bailey Road
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.