OAKLAND (BCN) — A person was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night along Foothill Boulevard near Cesar Chavez Park in Oakland, police said Friday.
The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
The victim was taken to a hospital where they were in critical condition Thursday night, according to police.
Police said they are not releasing any other details about the shooting as of Friday morning.
