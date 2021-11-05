SHOWTIME Will Premiere Brand New Documentary 'ATTICA' On Saturday, November 6thSHOWTIME will air 'ATTICA' on Saturday, November 6th at 9PM ET/PT.

'Adele One Night Only' Set List Revealed For November 14th SpecialCBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.

Sydney Segal Says It Was An 'Honor For America' To Watch Her Compete On 'Survivor 41'Despite being on TV for over two decades, 'Survivor' still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night 'Survivor 41' did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a "Shot In The Dark" at Tribal Council.

Annaleigh Ashford Brings Comedy To 'B Positive' With A Side Of GivingAnnaleigh Ashford takes over a brand new season of 'B Positive' on CBS.

'Auburn-Texas A&M Really Going To Decide Potential Fates For Both These Teams': CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Taylor looks at #12 Auburn-#13 Texas A&M and other key college football matchups.

'Survivor 41' Episode 7: The Merge Part 2Man, last night's part 2 merge episode was intense! Things are changing by the minute. Now that the merge is finally here, these castaways are playing on a whole other level.