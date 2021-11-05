ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — The Silverado Trail has reopened near St. Helena in Napa County after a 10-day closure caused by damage from last month’s stormy weather, county officials announced Friday.
The roadway reopened late Thursday in both directions in the area of Madrone Knoll Way and Meadowood Lane after the storm required the road to be repaved and striped with guardrails replaced and a temporary signal set up for the detour at state Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
The temporary signal was set to be removed Friday afternoon by work crews. The county’s contractor OC Jones & Sons Inc. did the repairs at a cost currently estimated at $400,000.
County officials said concrete barriers set up alongside the affected part of the roadway will remain for a couple of months until permanent guardrails are replaced. Other nearby sections of Silverado Trail were also inspected and a crack sealing and patching project for the road is planned for next year.
