SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Oakland man out on bail has been arrested and his accomplice remained at large after allegedly pulling off brazen daylight armed robberies at San Mateo County’s Crystal Springs Golf Course and then in San Ramon, authorities said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, Fajon Green was being held on several charges including armed robbery, being a felon on possession of a firearm and committing a crime while being out on bail.

Investigators said on Thursday at approximately 10:28 a.m. an armed robbery occurred at Crystal Springs

Golf Course.

Two suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint, using a Glock semiautomatic pistol with a high capacity magazine. They stole the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet before fleeing in a silver Infiniti Sedan.

Approximately one hour later, investigators said, the same suspects committed another robbery in San Ramon.

Soon after the second robbery, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Stoneridge Mall parking lot. They attempted to contact both suspects who immediately fled on foot. Green was apprehended after a foot pursuit while his co-conspirator was able to evade capture.

Investigators said Green was in possession of the Glock pistol and several allegedly stolen Rolex watches.

He was turned over San Mateo County deputies and during an interview, they learned Green and his co-conspirator also committed an armed robbery in San Mateo on November 3rd using the same firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies were working with the Daly City, San Mateo, and San Ramon police departments. Anyone who has information the robberies was encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau

(Detective Barker) at 650-363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.