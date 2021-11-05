SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco medical examiner on Friday identified the man who was killed in Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to CBS SF that the victim who died was 21-year-old San Francisco resident Samuel Jessop.

Jessop was one of two people who were shot in the incident near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday afternoon that left a second man injured.

The shooting happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at around 1 p.m., according to police.

What had been a bright and sunny afternoon in the neighborhood took a frightening turn just outside the doors of the businesses on the block.

Some of the people working at shops on the street said they knew the man who was shot and sent to the hospital.

“I come out, my manager was like, ‘Those weren’t gunshots. This is Haight Street. Nothing bad like that happens on Haight Street.’ I walk down the street, I see two bodies on the floor,” said another witness.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim who was hospitalized. So far, there has been no update provided on the victim’s condition Friday.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca later confirmed that the shooting was fatal and a homicide investigation has been initiated.

Thursday afternoon, police couldn’t say what started the shooting.

“We’re looking to find out any other details regarding this shooting; what motive or what led up to the shooting is all under investigation,” said Rueca.

Those who know one of the victims said he was just trying to make ends meet living in San Francisco.

“Hard working. He does what he has to do to survive out here in one of the most richest cities in California,” one witness told KPIX.

San Francisco police have not announced an arrest or released any suspect information in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with “SFPD.”