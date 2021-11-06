OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon that northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland was shut down following an incident in which a child was shot.
A CHP spokesperson said dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting on the freeway at about 2 p.m.
The spokesperson said the child, believed to be about age 3, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no details on the condition of the child.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 880 — the Nimitz Freeway — was closed at 23rd Avenue, where traffic was being diverted off the freeway.
Northbound traffic on Interstate 880 backed up to just south of Hegenberger Road and northbound lanes were closed to the Mandela Parkway undercrossing to the north of Interstate 980.
The CHP reopened the freeway just before 5 p.m.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News contributed to this report