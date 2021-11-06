PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was arrested early Saturday morning after a police chase in Petaluma.
The motorcyclist was seen traveling on Lakeville Street at a high rate of speed at around 12:27 a.m., Petaluma police said.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Fairfield After Attempting To Buy Car Advertised Online
An officer who observed the motorcyclist pulled up behind him to conduct a traffic stop but the motorcycle immediately accelerated and began passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, police said.READ MORE: Possible New Atmospheric River Set To Soak Bay Area Starting Monday
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and chased the motorcyclist onto southbound U.S. Highway 101 with speeds in excess of 100 mph. After about one mile, the motorcyclist yielded, police said.
He was identified as San Rafael resident Sufiyan Baporia, 20, who was found not to have a driver license, police said.MORE NEWS: KPIX 5 Exclusive: San Francisco Luxury Condos Overlook City's Worst Squalor; ' I Don't Want To Be Afraid To Live Here'
Baporia was booked into the Sonoma County jail for evading and reckless driving.