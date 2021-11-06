SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One day after a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, some people living there said the rise in violent crime has them fearing for their safety.

Friday morning, the San Francisco medical examiner identified the man who was killed in Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to CBS SF that the victim who died was 21-year-old San Francisco resident Samuel Jessop.

Jessop was one of two people who were shot in the incident near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday afternoon that left a second man injured.

The shooting happened in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood at around 1 p.m., according to police.

What had been a bright and sunny afternoon in the neighborhood took a frightening turn just outside the doors of the businesses on the block.

Some of the people working at shops on the street said they knew the man who was shot and sent to the hospital.

“I come out, my manager was like, ‘Those weren’t gunshots. This is Haight Street. Nothing bad like that happens on Haight Street.’ I walk down the street, I see two bodies on the floor,” said another witness.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim who was hospitalized. So far, there has been no update provided on the victim’s condition Friday.

Locals walking along Haight Street Friday afternoon were still shaken over the deadly incident.

“Shootings is kind of a next step, and anything violent is pretty abnormal for me,” said area resident Ian McLean. “It does feel like overall in the city things are trending in that direction.”

McLean lives fairly close to the location of Thursday’s shooting. He was even closer to gunshots fired in his neighborhood late last month.

“A bullet from that shooting actually entered my bedroom and was fortunately stopped by a dresser,” he said.

He went to bed that night not knowing about the stray bullet giving him time to process what happened and just how close he was to that shooting.

“We didn’t actually find out that we had the bullet in our place until the day after,” said McLean. “Our upstairs neighbor noticed the bullet hole, did some investigating.”

Other residents who have lived in the Haight for almost 20 years say these recent shootings have changed their view on where they live. They were afraid to share their identity when talking about this matter.

“It’s rattled our whole neighborhood,” said one local. “And as far as just walking down the street, people feeling safe…people don’t safe. I don’t feel safe. My wife doesn’t feel safe.”

It’s forcing neighbors new and old to ask themselves if this area can remain their home as long as they initially planned.

“The crime is really making it hard to live here and want to be here,” said another resident. “And we’ve been here and made a life for ourselves and we love it and it’s really hard to just process.”

San Francisco police have not announced an arrest or released any suspect information in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with “SFPD.”

Shawn Chitnis contributed to this story.