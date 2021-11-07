Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes, Soccer

SAN JOSE (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 17-season career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos López to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Gunfire On Interstate 880 In Oakland

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

READ MORE: 110th Dipsea Race From Mill Valley to Stinson Beach Won by Colorado Man

Jáder Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

MORE NEWS: Fairfield Police Warn Residents to Be on Lookout for ATM Credit Card Skimmers

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed