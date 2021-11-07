OAKLEY (BCN) — An argument at a birthday party in Oakley led to a shooting that left two men dead and two other people injured Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to a shooting at a home on Malicoat Avenue, where a party was held for family and other guests, Oakley police said Sunday.
No details were released about what prompted the argument to escalate, how many shots were fired or whether any suspects were in custody.
Police said that two men died at the scene and two other people, both adults, were hospitalized.
More information would be released later Sunday, police said.
