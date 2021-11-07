OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Two men were dead and two other gunshot victims being treated at John Muir Hospital after an apparent domestic disturbance erupted in gunfire late Saturday night in a quiet Oakley neighborhood.
East Contra Costa Fire Chief Gil Guerrero said crew responded to “reports of gunfire with multiple victims” around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Main Street and Malicoat.READ MORE: Shooting in Oakley Saturday Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured
Police and sheriff’s deputies also responded.
“Our officers were called out here at 10:14 p.m. for some sort of family disturbance,” said Oakley Police Lt. Paul Beard. “When we got here we found that four people had been struck by gunfire. Ultimately, two people would die on the scene. Two were transported to the hospital.”READ MORE: Former Salinas High School Teacher Admits to Having Sex with Students
Beard said the two who died were both men and were found in the driveway of the home.
“Working class neighborhood, typically pretty peaceful,” he said of the neighborhood.
Investigators from both the Oakley police and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department spent the night gathering evidence.MORE NEWS: Napa Man Sentenced to 27 Years to Life for Attempted Murder of Wife
The condition of the two wounded victims was not immediately known. There was also no information released on the possible gunman.