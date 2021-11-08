SAN JOSE (BCN) — One person died in a solo-car crash early Monday in San Jose, police said.
The wreck was reported about 6:20 a.m. on Hillsdale Avenue near Jarvis Avenue, in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.
The person, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The collision is the city's 51st fatal crash this year.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.