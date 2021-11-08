SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — Firefighters in San Rafael contained a house fire Monday morning that prompted a local shelter-in-place order.
The blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the first block of Treehaven Drive, which was closed to traffic during the firefighting effort.
Just before 8 a.m., San Rafael police reported the fire had been contained and there were no other threats to any surrounding structures.
Treehaven Dr. was reopened and the shelter in place order was lifted.
There was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.